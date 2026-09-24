‘I’m so depressed’: Loyal customers bid farewell to Frugal Fannie’s during finale sale

WESTWOOD, Mass. — Thousands of loyal customers flocked to Frugal Fannie’s, waiting hours in traffic and lines Thursday for the first day of their “massive” Going Out of Business Sale.

The Westwood staple announced Wednesday it would be closing for good soon.

Co-founder Kathleen Doxer told Boston 25 Thursday that their lease is forcing them to shut down. She also cited retirements and health issues as other reasons for the tough decision.

“I don’t think any other store has this type of feeling about it,” said Doxer inside the store Thursday. “[Women] can change in the aisle if they want. They can come in their sweats, and we don’t care; they’re not being judged. It’s just girls helping girls.”

She tearfully finished, “I’m just heartbroken to tell you the truth.”

Meanwhile, thousands of customers rifled through aisles and even waited in line to check out for over an hour at times.

Outside, cars lined up and leaked into Route 1 while they waited for store parking.

“I had to come say goodbye,” said one customer.

Another added, “We’re not going to have this kind of store anymore!”

Doxer said the sale will last for the next couple of months and deals should get better as they near a full close.

A specific close date has yet to be set, Doxer said.

She told the customer she was “grateful” for their decades of support.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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