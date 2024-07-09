Iconic Massachusetts home up for auction with low starting bid, but there’s a catch

NEWBURY, Mass. — An iconic home on the North Shore of Massachusetts will be made available at auction Wednesday with a low starting bid, but there’s a catch.

GSA Auctions will start taking minimum bids of $3,000 from those interested in purchasing the vacant Pink House at 60 Plum Island Turnpike in Newbury beginning at 10 a.m.

The nearly century-old Pink House sits on a federal wildlife refuge and the winning bidder will be tasked with moving the 1,514-square-foot, two-story residence to a new location, according to the GSA listing. There are also serious health hazards present inside, including lead-based paint, asbestos, and mold.

The home is constructed of wood, pressboard, and shingles, and has an asphalt roof. Interior walls are constructed of plaster and sheetrock. Floors are carpet and linoleum. The basement is about 628 square feet and is said to be covered with standing water.

George and Gertrude Cutter purchased the plot of land upon which the home now sits in July 1925. The Cutters were a prominent Newburyport family who were involved in several local businesses including a cafe and shoe company, according to Support The Pink House.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service bought the home for $375,000 in 2011 and recently found “no significant impact” for its proposal to remove the house at Parker River National Wildlife Refuge following a 30-day public comment period.

