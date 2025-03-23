Iconic donut shop closes in Allston after 70 years in business

ALLSTON, Mass. — It’s been a fixture in Allston since 1955. Sunday, Twin Donuts served its final customers -- and there were lots of them.

Two weeks ago, the breakfast spot announced it would close before the end of the month. On its final day, customers lined up all morning to get in. Noah Senzel had never been there before. He said his donut was pretty good.

“I signed the card, first and last time, RIP,” he said.

The ‘card’ was actually a large piece of paper attached to a window -- and by mid-morning squeezing in a sentiment proved difficult.

“Since discovering Twin Donuts, I come here like every week actually,” said Zelda Mayer. “So I was actually heartbroken about the closing.”

The closing is the result of a set of untenable facts. The Taing family, Cambodian refugees who purchased the business 25 years ago, said that the high cost of everything -- from ingredients to supplies to rent -- drove the decision to shutter the business.

“We’ve been coming three years now,” said Veronique Rodriguez. “Basically a few years ago, I wanted to reconnect post-lockdown with my neighborhood and become a regular somewhere so we started coming to Twin Donuts.”

Rodriguez and others said it was mainly the owners who made Twin Donuts special.

“I’m just gonna miss them a lot,” Rodriguez said. “I’m gonna miss their presence in Allston. And I keep saying, North Beacon, No Beacon because this was the beacon right here in Allston. Gonna miss it a lot.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group