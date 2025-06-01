Ice Cream! Jimmy Fund Scooper Bowl returns to City Hall Plaza

BOSTON — The nation’s largest all-you-can-eat ice cream festival is returning to City Hall Plaza in Boston.

The Jimmy Fund Scooper Bowl helps support Dana-Farber Cancer Institute’s lifesaving mission, and all the proceeds will go to support adult and pediatric cancer care and research.

Scooper bowl begins on June 3 and will run through Thursday, June 5, going from 12 to 8 PM.

Attendees will be able to enjoy numerous varieties of ice cream, alongside activities and games.

Tickets can be purchased for $15 online or $20 at the door.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

