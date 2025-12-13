IBEW Local 103 donates and distributes 20,000 toys, winter clothes to Boston children

DORCHESTER, MASS. — The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 103 held its annual holiday toy drive Saturday.

20,000 donated toys ranging from dolls, Hot Wheels, and bicycles were packed up and sent to families who could use a little help this holiday season.

Inside of IBEW Local 103’s building on Freeport Street, volunteers made up of union electrical workers, contractors and their families gathered to help out.

They stuffed trucks with gifts and are distributing them to children eagerly awaiting Christmas morning.

“We know there’s so many families in need every holiday season but this year it just seems like there’s a little bit more, so we’ve upped our game,” Lou Antonellis, the business manager at Local 103 said.

It’s the union’s way of giving back every holiday season.

“I just feel so grateful that all of this has been completely donated from our members and friends and we have come together as a community to try and support other communities,” electrical apprentice Suzy Depina-Correia said.

In conjunction with Mayor Michelle Wu’s office, not just toys but also warm winter clothes are going to Greater Boston neighborhoods who need it most.

“If you don’t see the holiday spirit here today, this is what it’s all about,” Antonellis said. “Giving back.”

Antonellis and other volunteers told Boston 25 news that each year, the toy drive gets bigger and better.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group