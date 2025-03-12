‘I will always be a Bostonian at heart’: Brad Marchand, Sam Adams partner for limited-edition beer

BOSTON — Sam Adams has announced their partnership with Bruins legend Brad Marchand to release a limited-edition beer.

The Marchand(y), a fun play on the classic shandy style ale, is the perfect counterbalance to Marchand’s play on the ice: fruity notes of blackberry, easy-drinking, and with some edge to keep things interesting.

“Brad Marchand truly embodies the heart of Boston sports—grittiness, skills, and always showing up when it counts,” said Lauren Price, head of brand, Samuel Adams. “His blend of elite performance, passion, and relentless drive to perfect his craft makes him a natural fit for Samuel Adams. He’s built a lasting legacy here in Boston, and we’re proud to partner with Brad, who represents the spirit of our city so well. Boston will miss him!”

Marchand was traded to the Florida Panthers last Friday, March 7, after spending 16 seasons with the Bruins.

“Being the captain of the Boston Bruins was the greatest honor of my life, and I am proud to team up with Samuel Adams on the Marchand(y) as a tribute to my time in this city,” said Brad Marchand. “I will always be a Bostonian at heart, and I hope that fans will enjoy this beer to celebrate the 16 unforgettable years I spent wearing this jersey.”

The brew will be released on March 30, while the Samuel Adams Downtown Boston Taproom and Boston Brewery carry it exclusively on draft and in limited-edition cans.

