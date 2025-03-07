Local

Bruins captain Brad Marchand traded to Florida Panthers, per reports

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff
Maple Leafs Bruins Hockey Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand skates against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) (Charles Krupa/AP)
BOSTON — The last holdover of the Boston Bruins’ 2011 Cup-winning team has exited the building, per reports.

Longtime fan favorite and Bruins captain Brad Marchand has been traded to the Florida Panthers, per several reports.

The immediate return for Boston was not known but the trade will send the 36-year-old winger to the team that knocked Boston out of the playoffs the last two seasons.

Marchand is in the final year of the eight-year, $49 million contract he signed in 2016.

Drafted 71st overall by Boston in 2006, Marchand tallied 422 goals and 554 assists across 1090 career games in Boston. Marchand was a fan favorite and staple of Bruins hockey over the last 15 years. He was a core piece of a team that won three Presidents’ Trophies (2014, 2020, 2023), five division titles (2011, 2012, 2014, 2020, and 2023), and appeared in the Stanley Cup Final three times. (2011, 2013, 2019).

A two-time All-Star, Marchand’s best statistical season came in his 100-point 2018-19 campaign. Marchand was a vocal inside Boston’s locker room long before he officially inherited the yellow “C” captains patch after Patrice Bergeron’s retirement in 2023.

In a separate deal, the Bruins are also reportedly sending defenseman Brandon Carlo to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Hours earlier, veteran Charlie Coyle was reportedly dealt to the Colorado Avalanche. The Bruins also traded winger Justin Brazeau to the Minnesota Wild on Thursday and forward Trent Frederic to the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday.

The rash of deadline deals comes as the Bruins sit three points out of the Eastern Conference’s final Playoff spot.

The Bruins will host the Florida Panthers on Tuesday but Marchand may not take the ice with his new team. The 36-year-old winger sustained an upper-body injury during their March 1 game against and is classified as week-to-week.

