‘I was extremely moved’: Businessman Ernie Boch Jr. helps fund transplant recipient in Salem

SALEM, Mass. — Local businessman Ernie Boch Jr. is stepping in to help a double lung transplant recipient from Salem after Boston 25 shared their story Sunday night.

Christina Norris says her family was left without more than $11,000 in funds they raised for her mother Donna Sinclair’s double transplant after a national foundation suddenly shut down.

Sinclair had a successful surgery in 2018, and the funds that were raised by the family and kept in the NFT account over the past five years were used to cover post-surgery expenses such as copays and prescriptions. But in April, they received word that the nonprofit was shutting down, and more than $11,000 in their name would not be given back.

The family said they haven’t been able to contact NFT, and are now trying to fundraise again for Donna’s medical needs.

A representative for Ernie Boch Jr. reached out to Boston 25 on Monday about Sinclair’s story.

“I read the story and was extremely moved. I knew I had to do something and we got it done,” said Ernie Boch Jr.

The former CEO of Boch Enterprises and the current CEO of Subaru of New England, says he is covering the money for Sinclair and her family.

“This is incredible news. My Mom was in tears when I called her. There are no words to express our gratitude to Ernie Boch Jr,” Norris told Boston 25.

To help the Salem family, you can donate at: Fundraiser for Donna Sinclair by Sinclair Family.

Norris told Boston 25 she’s connected with several other families across the country who have also lost significant funds as a result.

