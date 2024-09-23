‘I take complete responsibility’: Sheriff apologizes after being arrested at Mass. casino

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — A sheriff in Massachusetts issued an apology after he was arrested at a Bay State casino over the weekend.

Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence at the MGM Springfield casino on Saturday, according to a sheriff’s office spokesman.

The spokesman didn’t offer any details on Cocchi’s arrest but noted that the sheriff was released on his own recognizance after the incident.

In a statement, Cocchi apologized for what transpired at the casino, saying, “I’m sorry for not living up to the high standards I’ve set for myself, my staff, and the justice-involved population. I take complete responsibility for my actions.”

Cocchi is slated to face a judge in Springfield District Court on Monday, the Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office said.

There was no additional information immediately available.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

