‘I have known her for years’: Community mourns RI couple killed in plane crash

The community is mourning the death of Agatha and Thomas Perkins.

The husband and wife were aboard a plane that crashed along 1-95 in Dartmouth early Monday morning. The NTSB says it appears their flight took off from New Bedford Regional Airport. State police say the pilot did not disclose a flight plan to the airport.

In a Facebook post, Founder of Tenth Gate Yoga Reinnette Fournier described Agatha Perkins as both a student and a teacher—saying she was someone who could make her laugh hysterically. She writes that it will take some time to truly believe that she is gone, offering condolences to all of those who knew Agatha and her husband Thomas Perkins.

NTSB crews were back at the scene on Tuesday, investigating the crash. The cause is still unknown.

Boston 25 News visited the family’s construction company in Middletown. Employees there declined to comment and told Boston 25 they were closed for operations on Tuesday.

A woman was also injured on the ground at the time of the plane crash. Boston 25 is told she was treated and released.

