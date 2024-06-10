‘I don’t need hyperbole’: Judge calls out Karen Read’s attorney during motion hearing

DEDHAM, Mass. — Norfolk Superior Court Judge Beverly Cannone called out a defense attorney on Monday morning during a contentious motion hearing before witness testimony resumed in the Karen Read murder trial.

Prosecutors want to block an expert witness Dr. Marie Russell, who the defense plans to call to testify that arm injuries suffered by John O’Keefe, Read’s Boston police officer boyfriend, were consistent with an animal attack.

Assistant District Attorney Laura McLaughlin argued that the defense is trying to “ambush” the Commonwealth with a “trial by surprise.” One of Read’s lawyers, David Yannetti, fired back, saying the prosecution has “no shame” while referencing a mirrored sallyport video that was first presented in court last week.

“Can I just ask you how long this is going to take?” Cannone interjected. “I don’t need, you know, the hyperbole.”

Cannone said she wanted Russell to show up for an individual questioning without the jury present before she is called to the stand. The same will be required of two crash experts.

The prosecution alleges Read, 44, of Mansfield, committed second-degree murder when she backed into O’Keefe after dropping him off at 34 Fairview Avenue in Canton, formerly owned by now-retired Boston police officer Brian Albert.

The defense aims to prove that O’Keefe was actually murdered by someone inside 34 Fairview Avenue -- then tossed into the snow.

Cannone hopes this trial will conclude by the end of the month.

