Key Mass. State Police detective returning to stand in Karen Read murder trial

DEDHAM, Mass. — One of the Massachusetts State Police detectives who supervised the investigation into the death of John O’Keefe will take the stand in the Karen Read murder trial on Thursday.

Read is accused of striking O’Keefe with her SUV and leaving him to die in the snow in Canton in 2022 but the defense says she is being framed.

Detective Sergeant Yuri Bukhenik began giving testimony on Wednesday and will resume Thursday. Trooper Bukenhik is the immediate supervisor of Trooper Michael Proctor, the lead investigator in this case.

Bukenhik said he saw O’Keefe’s swollen eyelids and a slight laceration of the nostril when describing autopsy photos. He also showed jurors the clothing O’Keefe had been wearing the day he died. That includes holding up the T-shirt and belt that O’Keefe had.

Trooper Bukenhik shows the jury John O'Keefe's t-shirt.

Bukenhik testified that he and Trooper Proctor first spoke to Read at her parents’ home in Dighton.

Video was shown of Read and her father arriving there earlier and walking towards the rear of Read’s Lexus.

Bukenhik said he and Trooper Proctor saw damage to Read’s right rear taillight before getting her Lexus towed to Canton Police headquarters.

“She was asked if she saw Mr. O’Keefe walk into the home at 34 Fairview and she stated she did not,” Bukhenik testified. “She stated she made a 3-point turn,” he continued. “She was asked how she found out about the damage to the vehicle to which she stated ‘I don’t know it happened last night.’”

As jury watches video, Bukhenik says yellow tape was placed around the vehicle to secure it:

For the first time, the jury got to see how the defense said damage to the taillight occurred. Read is seen in the video backing out of O’Keefe’s driveway – her Lexus appears to bump into O’Keefe’s vehicle.

Defense attorney David Yannetti said, “You saw the car being, the car jostled, the wheel moved, so yeah that’s when it was done.”

Trooper Bukenhik said he examined O’Keefe’s driveway and his SUV, and no red pieces of a taillight were observed.

Partial reconstruction of taillight found at crime scene

The jury also saw a video from a Canton bar, where Bukenhik noted Karen Read had six drinks before heading to another bar.

He’ll be back on the stand Thursday morning.

