‘I condemn those comments’: Head of state police questioned about investigation into Trooper Proctor

BOSTON — Interim Massachusetts State Police Col. John Mawn on Tuesday condemned the comments that Trooper Michael Proctor made about Karen Read after he was assigned to investigate the death of her boyfriend, Boston Police Officer John O’Keefe.

“I want to remain very clear. Misconduct in any way, shape, or form in the Massachusetts State Police will not be tolerated,” Mawn told reporters after speaking at a Fourth of July safety preparedness event in Boston. “I condemn those comments in the strongest terms possible. They are not reflective of the Massachusetts State Police and that’s not where we want to be as an organization.”

Proctor came under fire for a series of disparaging texts about Read that he sent to friends, family, and his supervisors, which he read aloud in court during her trial. Proctor admitted on the stand that these texts were “unprofessional” and apologized multiple times, telling the jury his texts did not impact the investigation.

On Monday, after Judge Beverly Cannone declared a mistrial in the two-month-long murder trial due to a deadlocked jury, Mawn announced that Proctor had been relieved of his duty.

“We monitored the criminal trial in an effort to get as much information as possible as it may or may not reflect on members of the Massachusetts State Police and their conduct,” Mawn said when asked about the Proctor decision. “We wanted to make sure we had all of that before we made a decision.”

An internal affairs investigation into Trooper Proctor’s alleged misconduct is ongoing, according to Mawn. Proctor will also face a duty status hearing where officials will determine how to proceed with his employment.

Mawn noted that his department has been evaluating places for improvements over the last 16 months, including community trust, diversity, culture, training, leadership, and public relations.

“We have to look in the mirror, we have to be hyperfocused on making sure that we are professional,” Mawn explained. “We need to work very hard to engage the public in a more meaningful way so that we can understand what it is that we need to do and where we want to go in order to maintain trust, build trust, and in some cases regain it.”

Mawn said his department will monitor the second Read trial for possible new developments as Proctor’s internal affairs investigation plays out.

Boston 25 has learned that Trooper Proctor’s last day with the Norfolk County District Attorney’s office will be on July 7. The reason for this is due to a collective bargaining agreement that requires five days of notice for any changes in assignment.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group