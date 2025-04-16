‘I am a survivor’: Man held captive in New England home for more than 20 years breaks his silence

The man was emaciated and weighed only 69 pounds when he was rescued from the two-story house, where he said he was locked in a small room for most of every day and given limited food and water since he was about 11 years old.
In his first public statement released Tuesday through the nonprofit group Survivors Say, the man said he wants to reclaim control of his life and future.
“Please call me ‘S,’ " the statement begins. “This is not the name given to me by my parents when I was born. I am choosing a new name for myself, and I will use that name as I reclaim control over my life and my future. My name is my choice, and it is the first of many choices I will make for myself now that I am free.”
His stepmother, 56-year-old Kimberly Sullivan, has been charged with kidnapping, felony assault, and cruelty to persons, among other crimes. She has pleaded not guilty.
The man told police he was removed from the Waterbury school system in the fourth grade for homeschooling in 2004.
“I am a survivor of more than 20 years of captivity and domestic abuse,” the man added. “I was held prisoner in my home from the time I was taken out of the fourth grade at age 11 until two months ago at age 31, when I purposely set the fire that helped set me free.”
The man’s father died last year. Other family members said they had been searching for him for years.
Images of the room that Sullivan allegedly kept the man locked in showed a door frame with a metal slide lock, burned walls and carpet with items scattered on the floor, including boxes, bags, what appears to be a blanket, and a baseball-like pennant.
0 of 27
The man, who had been recovering under medical care at an unknown location, added, “I am speaking out today to begin the process of reclaiming my life and to have my say in how my story is told. I am much better and stronger than I was the day the first responders carried me out of my home. I am beyond grateful for the care I have received since then.”
“Please call me ‘S.’ This is not the name given to me by my parents when I was born. I am choosing a new name for myself, and I will use that name as I reclaim control over my life and my future. My name is my choice, and it is the first of many choices I will make for myself now that I am free. I am a survivor of more than 20 years of captivity and domestic abuse. I was held prisoner in my home from the time I was taken out of the fourth grade at age 11 until two months ago at age 31 when I purposely set the fire that helped set me free. I am speaking out today to begin the process of reclaiming my life and to have my say in how my story is told. I am much better and stronger than I was the day the first responders carried me out of my home. I am beyond grateful for the care I have received since then. To all the health care professionals who have helped and nurtured me, thank you. In addition to all of your care, I appreciated the chance to have my first ever birthday party to celebrate turning 32. I also want to thank the first responders, the law enforcement investigators and everyone who is working to hold those responsible for my abuse accountable. Thank you to everyone at Safe Haven Waterbury and everyone who has given to the GoFundMe page that will help cover some of the overwhelming expenses I will face in the weeks, months and years to come. I am grateful to the conservator and my attorney, who will help guide me through the legal process ahead. They have been invaluable to me, and I am grateful for their tireless support. Much has already been said that tells part of the story of the abuse I endured. Someday, perhaps my whole story will be told. I ask everyone involved in my story to fully cooperate with the authorities who are helping me seek justice for these crimes. I also ask the public and the media to respect those investigations and my privacy as this process plays out. This isn’t just a story. It’s my life. Thank you all for your thoughts and messages, your support and your continued prayers as I recover. Please forward any inquiries about my recovery, requests for information or interviews, or the process ahead to David Guarino at Survivors Say, who has volunteered to serve as my spokesman.