‘I am a survivor’: Man held captive in New England home for more than 20 years breaks his silence

WATERBURY, Conn. — A man who says he was held captive in a New England home for more than 20 years is speaking out for the first time since his rescue.

A 32-year-old man, identified only as “S” to protect his identity, told first responders that he started a fire inside a home in Waterbury, Connecticut, on Feb. 17 in a desperate attempt to free himself from captivity.

The man was emaciated and weighed only 69 pounds when he was rescued from the two-story house, where he said he was locked in a small room for most of every day and given limited food and water since he was about 11 years old.

Connecticut Fire-Captive Man FILE - This March 13, 2025 image shows the home of Kimberly Sullivan in Waterbury, Conn. (Jim Shannon/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP) (Jim Shannon/AP)

In his first public statement released Tuesday through the nonprofit group Survivors Say, the man said he wants to reclaim control of his life and future.

“Please call me ‘S,’ " the statement begins. “This is not the name given to me by my parents when I was born. I am choosing a new name for myself, and I will use that name as I reclaim control over my life and my future. My name is my choice, and it is the first of many choices I will make for myself now that I am free.”

During a March news conference, Waterbury Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo said the room was “worse than the conditions of a jail cell.”

His stepmother, 56-year-old Kimberly Sullivan, has been charged with kidnapping, felony assault, and cruelty to persons, among other crimes. She has pleaded not guilty.

Connecticut Fire-Captive Man FILE - Kimberly Sullivan attends a bond hearing, March 13, 2025 at Waterbury Superior Court. (Jim Shannon/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP, Pool, file) (Jim Shannon/AP)

The man told police he was removed from the Waterbury school system in the fourth grade for homeschooling in 2004.

“I am a survivor of more than 20 years of captivity and domestic abuse,” the man added. “I was held prisoner in my home from the time I was taken out of the fourth grade at age 11 until two months ago at age 31, when I purposely set the fire that helped set me free.”

The man’s father died last year. Other family members said they had been searching for him for years.

Images of the room that Sullivan allegedly kept the man locked in showed a door frame with a metal slide lock, burned walls and carpet with items scattered on the floor, including boxes, bags, what appears to be a blanket, and a baseball-like pennant.

0 of 27 Photos show inside of New England house where man says he was held captive for 20 years This image provided by the Waterbury Police Department shows the home where a Connecticut man told authorities his stepmother held him captive for two decades since he was a boy. (Waterbury Police Department via AP) (AP PROVIDES ACCESS TO THIS PUBLICLY DISTRIBUTED HANDOUT PHOTO PROVIDED BY THE WATERBURY POLICE DEPARTMENT; MANDATORY CREDIT.) The man, who had been recovering under medical care at an unknown location, added, “I am speaking out today to begin the process of reclaiming my life and to have my say in how my story is told. I am much better and stronger than I was the day the first responders carried me out of my home. I am beyond grateful for the care I have received since then.”

Safe Haven of Greater Waterbury has also organized an online fundraiser for the man.

Read the man’s full statement below:

