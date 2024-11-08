Hyannis man with warrant arrested for stabbing teen girl in unprovoked attack, police say

HYANNIS, Mass. — Police arrested a suspect accused of stabbing a teenage girl in a random and unprovoked attack on Thursday.

Nikolas Rescigno, 31, of Hyannis, is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (knife) with serious bodily injury.

Around 12:38 p.m., officers responding to the Dollar Tree Store at the Festival Plaza for a report of a stabbing found a juvenile female with a stab wound to her lower backside, according to Barnstable Police.

The teenage victim was transported to a local hospital. Her injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

Witnesses told police the suspect, identified as Rescigno, approached the teen from behind in the foyers of the store and without warning, stabbed her as she stood next to her mother.

Authorities say Rescigno stayed on scene in the foyer, staring at the victim, and eventually dropped the knife when a bystander stepped in. Rescigno was immediately arrested.

Officials say the teen girl and Rescigno don’t know each other and the attack appears to be unprovoked.

He was transported to Barnstable Police Headquarters for booking, where it was discovered he had an additional outstanding warrant for failing to appear in court for another incident involving a knife at the Cape Cod Mall in May of 2023.

Rescigno’s bail was set at $5,000 and he will be arraigned in Barnstable District Court on Friday.

