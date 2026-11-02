Hyannis man arrested at Logan Airport after jewelry store break-in

HYANNIS, Mass. — A Hyannis man accused of breaking into a jewelry store and stealing multiple pieces of jewelry was arrested at Boston Logan International Airport as he was preparing to leave the country.

According to police, officers responded to Guerra Jewelers on Bassett Lane in Hyannis around 3:55 a.m. on Oct. 31 after a commercial alarm was activated.

Upon arrival, officers found the business had been forcibly entered, and numerous pieces of jewelry had been stolen. The store’s owner reported multiple gold and silver items missing, including chains, pendants, and rings.

Surveillance video showed a suspect armed with a gun kicking in the store’s front door before smashing display cases and stealing merchandise, according to police.

During the investigation, detectives identified the suspect as 34-year-old Diego Goncalves De Souza of Hyannis.

Police said investigators developed additional evidence linking De Souza to the break-in, including witness statements, surveillance footage, vehicle information and jewelry believed to have been stolen.

Investigators later learned De Souza had booked an international flight and was attempting to leave the United States.

Barnstable detectives worked with Massachusetts State Police and airport authorities and located De Souza at Logan Airport on the morning of Nov. 1.

He was taken into custody without incident before boarding his flight, according to police.

Detectives said they recovered multiple pieces of jewelry from De Souza and his belongings at the time of his arrest.

De Souza is charged with breaking and entering a building in the nighttime for a felony, larceny over $1,200, two counts of vandalizing property, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Police said De Souza was held in custody over the weekend and was scheduled to be arraigned in Barnstable District Court on Monday.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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