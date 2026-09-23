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Hy-Line cancels ferry service to Martha’s Vineyard, islands ahead of powerful coastal storm

By Alexis Rossi, Boston 25 News Staff
Hy-Line ferry (Boston 25 News)
By Alexis Rossi, Boston 25 News Staff

Hy-Line Cruises announced that ferries to Martha’s Vineyard and Inter-Island are cancelled for Thursday due to the forecasted weather.

High-speed ferries to Hyannis and Nantucket have also been cancelled.

Trips for Wednesday night were also cancelled.

A slow-moving storm is expected to arrive Thursday, pounding the Massachusetts coastline with soaking rain, damaging wind gusts, and dangerous marine conditions.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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