Hy-Line cancels ferry service to Martha’s Vineyard, islands ahead of powerful coastal storm

Hy-Line Cruises announced that ferries to Martha’s Vineyard and Inter-Island are cancelled for Thursday due to the forecasted weather.

#ALERT for tomorrow - Thursday, September 24: Due to the weather, Martha's Vineyard and Inter-Island (between the islands) ferries are cancelled for the day.



Updates are posted as soon as they are available. — Hy-Line Cruises (@hylinecruises) September 23, 2026

High-speed ferries to Hyannis and Nantucket have also been cancelled.

Trips for Wednesday night were also cancelled.

A slow-moving storm is expected to arrive Thursday, pounding the Massachusetts coastline with soaking rain, damaging wind gusts, and dangerous marine conditions.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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