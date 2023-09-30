Hundreds turn out for the JDRF One Walk in Boston on Saturday

BOSTON — Hundreds of people turned out for the JDRF One Walk in Boston on Saturday morning.

The 5K walk stepped off from the DCR Memorial Hatch Shell at 9 a.m.

The annual walk raises money for research and support for people living with type 1 diabetes (T1D).

“When you participate in JDRF One Walk, the money you raise will power more research, enable more advocacy and fund more support for the 1.45 million Americans living with T1D,” organizers said on the walk’s website.

