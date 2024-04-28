Hundreds gather for vigil in honor of fallen Billerica police Sgt. Ian Taylor

BILLERICA, Mass. — Hundreds of community members gathered for a vigil at Billerica High School Sunday night in honor of fallen Police Sergeant Ian Taylor.

The 49-year-old police officer, who has been a member of the department since 2011, was hit and killed by an excavator while working a detail at a construction site on Boston Road Friday.

On Sunday afternoon, a procession brought his body from the Medical Examiner in Boston to the Cataudella Funeral Home in Methuen.

The Billerica Police Department said a vigil from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the courtyard of Billerica Memorial High School was open to the public.

On Saturday, law enforcement from several departments across the commonwealth stood by and alongside the body of Taylor for a procession from Lahey Hospital to the Medical Examiner in Boston.

Officers from across the state emotionally consoled one another outside the medical examiner’s office.

“We have this ceremonial procession as part of our police culture,” said Todd McGhee, law enforcement and security expert who served 20 years with the Massachusetts State Police. “I hope that never ends.”

Billerica Police Chief Roy Frost said that Taylor was “an unbelievable police officer.”

“We were lucky to have him and have him work with us,” Frost said. “Sergeant Taylor has done a lot for the community of Billerica and this region. He is an unbelievable police officer, a detective assigned to the federal drug task force for a long time. He is now assigned to the Substance Abuse Prevention Committee in Billerica where he and our substance abuse people go out every week on Wednesdays and meet with people who are suffering from opiate abuse and find ways to help them. This is what defines this man that he did all the time. He did it passionately. He loved helping the people in this community.”

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said the investigation into the incident by the State Police Accident Reconstruction Team is in its early stages.

Funeral services have not yet been announced.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

