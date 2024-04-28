Hundreds lead procession for fallen Billerica police sergeant

BOSTON, Mass. – Law enforcement from several departments across the commonwealth stood by and alongside the body of Sgt. Ian Taylor for a procession from Lahey Hospital to the Medical Examiner in Boston.

Hundreds of officers gathered along the street and in the procession roughly 18 miles from Burlington to Boston.

The Billerica police officer since 2011 was hit and killed by an excavator while working a detail at a construction site on Boston Road Friday.

Taylor was a 21-year law enforcement veteran.

Officers from across the state emotionally consoled one another outside the medical examiner’s office.

“We have this ceremonial procession as part of our police culture,” said Todd McGhee, law enforcement and security expert who served 20 years with the Massachusetts State Police. “I hope that never ends.”

McGhee told Boston 25 he’s been a part of multiple processions for officers in his department and many others across New England.

He added, “The range of emotions are limitless. The emotions you go through are very real. They force you to reflect on your career, on your life.”

An investigation into the incident on Boston Road Friday is still in the early stages of the investigation.

McGhee urged any law enforcement officers struggling as a result to reach out to mental health resources at their respective departments.

He finished, “This isn’t the place emotionally to show bravery. It’s about being healthy, being emotionally whole, and being able to sort through those different thoughts and feelings… Every police officer has that sense of, ‘Wow, that could have been me.’”

