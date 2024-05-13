Dover doctor accused of murdering his wife wants to represent himself at trial

DOVER, Mass. — The case of a Dover doctor accused in the 2020 murder of his wife will return to court again on Monday as he seeks to get rid of his defense attorney and represent himself against the charge at trial.

Urologist Dr. Ingolf Tuerk faces a felony murder charge in the death of his wife Kathleen McLean, age 45, whose body was found in a pond in May 2020 weighted down with rocks in her pants, according to a police report in the case.

Tuerk’s trial date has been set four times and rescheduled. The trial is now set for November 18th.

According to the court docket, Tuerck filed a “motion to discharge his attorney and to Act Prose” on May 7, seeking to represent himself against the murder charge.

Tuerck will be in Norfolk Superior Court on Monday afternoon for a hearing on the motion.

Previous court documents revealed an abusive relationship that was spiraling out of control before McLean was found dead. McLean had been reported missing by Tuerck.

According to court documents, police in Dedham found Tuerk and McLean’s cars in the parking lot of a hotel where Tuerk had reserved a room from May 8 to May 17, 2020. Police wrote in a report that they found Tuerk passed out on the bed in the hotel room with scrapes on his arms, legs, and forehead. Tuerk was then taken to Norwood Hospital for treatment.

In an interview at Norwood Hospital, police say Tuerk, who goes by the name Harry, admitted to fighting with his wife. He allegedly told police he strangled her and, when he realized she was dead, carried her body through thick brush and dumped her into a pond at a new home construction site near their own home.

Police say Tuerk’s detailed instructions led them to McLean’s body, which they say was found naked from the waist up and with rocks weighing down her pants.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group