DA: Woman dead, another remains hospitalized after undergoing medical procedure in Somerville home

SOMERVILLE, Mass. — Authorities are investigating the death of an Everett woman and the hospitalization of a Somerville woman after they underwent the same medical procedure inside a home last week, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan announced.

On Friday around 4:30 p.m., Everett Police responded to a Bucknam Street home for a woman in medical distress. That woman, the 35-year-old resident of the home, was transported to CHA Everett where she was pronounced dead, according to Ryan.

Investigators found the woman had a medical procedure done the day before at a Somerville home, then learned that another woman had the same procedure done at that address, and was taken to a Boston hospital where she remained as of Monday.

Sources told 25 Investigates on Monday that both women underwent a liposuction procedure. It’s unknown who performed these procedures -- though the source said it was a female. It remains unknown whether she had a medical license and/or experience performing liposuction.

DA Ryan would not confirm the women underwent liposuction.

“We do know that one individual who had some type of medical procedure has passed away,” Ryan said. “We know that there’s another who’s hospitalized.”

The cause of the Everett woman’s death is pending as medical examiners investigate.

State and local police assist the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office with the investigation.

Anyone with any information should contact Somerville Police at (617) 625-1600 or Massachusetts State Police Detectives at 781-897-6600.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group