Hundreds gather outside Gabriel House to honor one-year anniversary of deadly fire

Hundreds gathered outside the Gabriel House in prayer Monday night to honor the lives lost exactly one year ago in one of the state’s deadliest fires.

10 tenants of the Gabriel House in Fall River lost their lives exactly one year ago after the five-alarm fire sparked on July 13th 2025.

Dozens more were injured as first responders rushed to the scene to help put out the flames and save anyone inside.

Gabriel House victims

Monday night, city, state, and faith leaders gathered outside the boarded-up building on Oliver Street to commemorate the work of first responders and those still mourning their loved ones.

The names of the 10 victims were read aloud, each followed by the ringing of the firefighter’s bell and moment of silence.

After bagpipes played, victims families released doves for each of the 10 lives lost.

A survivor of the fire and former tenant spoke to the crowd.

“I loved these people,” he said about the victims. “They were my friends. Their lives meant something.”

Looking at first responders, he added, “I just want to say I love everybody. People I’ll never meet helped us out.”

The Gabriel House continues to dispute investigator findings that the fire alarms inside the building at the time of the fire were supposedly recalled 24 years before across the nation.

Massachusetts Fatal Fire FILE - Boards cover the windows of the Gabriel House assisted living facility, where a fire killed multiple people, July 15, 2025, in Fall River, Mass. (AP Photo/Kimberlee Kruesi, File) (Kimberlee Kruesi/AP)

They added in part ahead of the one-year anniversary, “Our residents were more than tenants – they were our neighbors, our friends, and part of our unique Gabriel House family. We still mourn their loss deeply, and forever will.”

Fall River Fire Chief Jeffrey Bacon also spoke to the crowd.

Speaking on what they and the city can learn from the tragedy, he said about the victims, “”We honor them every time we have the courage to ask a harder question, every time we inspect another building, every time we strengthen and improve a standard, train a firefighter, or make a decision that puts somebody’s safety ahead of convenience."

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