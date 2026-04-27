Hundreds gather for ninth annual ‘Jr’s Paws for a Cause’ 5K in Natick

NATICK, Mass. — “Jr’s Paws for a Cause” held its 9th annual dog-friendly 5K on Sunday at Natick High School, where hundreds of runners turned out for a good cause.

Plenty of dogs with their owners showed up before, during, and after the race.

Lauren Barbo, the founder of Jr’s Paws for a Cause, says today’s turnout blows her away.

“Not only is this a dog-friendly 5k, but we also have a bunch of rescues here to bring them some exposure, but who knows, maybe even have people go home with an adoptable dog today.”

Proceeds are being donated to canine cancer research, two local mass dog rescues, and Project Samana, a veterinary outreach organization.

To learn more about Jr’s Paws for a Cause, visit their website: https://www.jrspawsforacause.com/

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