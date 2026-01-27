Hundreds of flights canceled, delayed at Logan due to winter storm

BOSTON — The lingering impact of a powerful winter storm is being felt at Logan Airport, where hundreds of flights were canceled on Monday.

More than 600 flights were grounded in Boston, and more than 200 were delayed.

Logan had the highest rate of canceled flights out of any airport in the country on Monday, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware.

The widespread disruptions came after Sunday marked the largest flight-cancellation-day in the U.S. since 2020, during the early days of the pandemic.

“The airlines are eager to restart their schedule but need to bring their planes back from other states, and we don’t expect to be fully back to normal until sometime Tuesday,” said a Massport spokesperson.

The arrival and departure board at Logan was illuminated mostly red and orange through the evening hours.

“As much as I love the snow, I’m trying to get back to California,” said Josh Arsham. “I wish airlines would be more up front and just not keep people waiting.”

Airlines began waiving change fees last week to encourage travelers to plan ahead of the storm.

“We got on the plane and sat there. We had some deicing and sat there. They brought us back because the pilot timed out, and they finally canceled us,” said Kim Blais.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the FAA likely needs until Wednesday to fully recover from significant flight disruptions across the U.S.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

