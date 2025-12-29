Hundreds of delays, cancellations at Boston’s Logan Airport as holiday travel rush continues

BOSTON — Hundreds of thousands of people are returning home after traveling for the holidays, but others are taking one last trip before ringing in 2026.

At Logan International Airport in Boston on Monday, travelers faced headaches caused by a winter storm that moved through the region.

As of 3 p.m. Monday, there were 247 delays and 52 cancellations at Logan Airport, according to FlightAware.

AAA says the key to a stress-free New Year’s Eve travel is to prepare. This means arriving early, at least two hours before your domestic flight, and three hours before an international flight.

Another tip is to stay flexible and check your airline app for any gate changes or flight cancellations as you’re headed back or out the official last week of 2025.

Travelers are urged to check their flight status before departing for the airport.

