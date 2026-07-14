DA identifies teen who drowned in Fall River pond

FALL RIVER, Mass. — The Bristol County District Attorney has identified the 17-year-old who drowned in South Watuppa Pond in Fall River on Sunday night.

Around 9:30 p.m. on July 12, Fall River police received a 911 call reporting that a 17-year-old male had gone missing in the water.

Officers responded along with Massachusetts State Police and conducted an initial search but were unable to locate the teen.

The Massachusetts State Police Air Wing and the State Police Underwater Recovery Team were called to assist.

Divers searching in an area with zero visibility located the victim at approximately 11:35 p.m.

The teen was identified as Tristan Major and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say a group of three juveniles had gathered at South Watuppa Pond. A preliminary investigation determined two entered the water to swim to a floating dock, but Major began struggling in the water and never made it back to shore.

Authorities do not suspect foul play. The incident remains under investigation.

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