Hundereds gather for 30th annual Mother’s Day Walk for Peace in Dorchester

BOSTON — The Louis D. Brown Peace Institute held its 30th Mother’s Day Walk for Peace in Dorchester. The annual event supports survivors of homicide victims and honors the lives of loved ones lost to violence.

This year’s walk adopted the theme “30 Years Strong,” reflecting the organization’s established legacy in providing support. The event connects families, community members, and supporters, fostering a sense of solidarity.

The day began with registration and an opening program. Participants then started the annual walk through Dorchester. Following the walk, attendees gathered for a community rally and concert featuring live music by Angelena and the Unit. Mocktails, local food vendors including Snacks Box Boston and Murl’s Kitchen, entertainment, activities, and special gifts for mothers were also part of the celebration

“What we always want to emphasize is that beyond the headlines of any tragedy that happens and any homicide that occurs, our thoughts are always with the families,” said Luis Antonio Thompson, senior producer of the organization.

In a show of support for the Louis D. Brown Peace Institute, several buildings illuminated their facades with purple lighting.

“The grieving process is not linear; it can take months, years, and it never fully goes away,” Thompson added.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group