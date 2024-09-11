Human case of rare but deadly EEE reported in another New England state

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A human case of the rare but deadly eastern equine encephalitis virus has been reported in another New England state.

The Rhode Island Department of Health and Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management on Wednesday announced that a person in their 70s from Providence County is the state’s first human EEE case of 2024 and the first since 2019.

In addition to the EEE case, officials said a person in their 60s from Newport County is the state’s second probable West Nile Virus case of 2024.

“We are seeing more human cases of mosquito-borne disease in Rhode Island and in bordering communities in Massachusetts and Connecticut,” Rhode Island Director of Health Jerome Larkin said in a statement. “This underscores how important it is that all Rhode Islanders need to continue protecting themselves from getting mosquito bites. Avoid outdoor activity at sunrise and sunset because that’s when mosquitoes are most active. If you have to be outside, wear long-sleeved shirts, pants, and bug spray with DEET or another EPA-approved repellent.”

While human cases of Eastern Equine Encephalitis are rare, some of them can be devastating. A 41-year-old New Hampshire died from the virus in August.

“It totally consumed his brain,” a family member of the victim told Boston 25 News. “His whole brain was infected. It rapidly moved along.”

Four people in Massachusetts have also been diagnosed with EEE this year. Several communities statewide remain at high risk for the disease.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group