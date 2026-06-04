Hull police release statement acknowledging potential beach takeover at Nantasket Beach

HULL, Mass. — The Hull Police Department has released a statement regarding a potential beach takeover that will allegedly occur on Friday.

Hull Police Chief John Dunn said that the department "is aware of social media posts about a potential large gathering at Nantasket Beach on Friday, June 5."

"Out of an abundance of caution, the Hull Police Department has increased staffing levels for the day. We have also coordinated with our law enforcement partners,” Chief Dunn continued. “Officers will be conducting patrols throughout the beach and surrounding neighborhoods."

Chief Dunn also added that the department has "zero tolerance" for any criminal and/or disorderly behavior, and asks that anyone who plans on visiting the beach to “follow the law and respect the people who live here.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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