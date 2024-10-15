Hudson restaurant target of ‘harassment, threats’ after serving reenactors dressed as Nazi soldiers

HUDSON, Mass. — A popular Hudson restaurant decided to close for business on Tuesday after becoming the target of “harassment and threats” over its decision to serve World War II reenactors who dined while dressed as Nazi soldiers.

“After last night’s news airings, our restaurant has been the target of increased harassment and threats, the Kith and Kin wrote in an update on Facebook. “Therefore, for the safety of our staff, we will unfortunately be closed today, Tuesday, October 15.”

In a previous Facebook post shared on Sunday night, the eatery apologized for serving a “couple” of historians from the America Heritage Museum who were dressed as Schutzstaffel soldiers on Saturday night. Others in their party included four United States soldiers and a military nurse.”

“The table of eight showed up in their costumes...In hindsight, they should have been asked to change before being seated,” Kith and Kin wrote in the apology note. “Even though we knew they were living historians, at a time when acts of anti-Semitic violence continue to rise, we should have realized other diners might not be aware of the local WWII re-enactment.”

Kith and Kin added, “We would never intentionally do anything to offend or hurt anyone in the community. If we truly thought these individuals held anti-Semitic beliefs, we would never have allowed them to step foot in the restaurant. As a small, family-owned business, we strive every day to do our best and are continuing to learn and grow. Last night we fell short, and we deeply apologize.”

The American Heritage Museum said the Battle for the Airfield WWII re-enactment took place on both Saturday and Sunday, noting that the events showcased “authentic battle re-enactments, featuring tanks, military vehicles, and soldiers in period uniforms.”

It wasn’t immediately clear if the restaurant planned to reopen on Wednesday.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group