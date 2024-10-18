Hudson First Responders assisted a woman in delivering her baby at home

HUDSON, Mass. — On Wednesday, October 16, Hudson Fire and Police responded to a call of a woman going into labor at her home and assisted in the delivery of her baby.

The call came in around 12:30 p.m., dispatchers Joe Fournier and Peter Ryan aided in giving proper medical directions over the phone as Hudson Fire, Police, and Patriot EMTs were dispatched to the home.

“From Dispatcher Fournier’s calm and professional approach to this call, to the quick response of firefighters, police and paramedics, this call makes me proud of the entire team of first responders who used a combined effort to ensure this new family was okay despite the dramatic circumstances of the birth,” said Chief Jamie Desautels. “It’s refreshing to see such a positive outcome to a call in this line of work, where not all calls have such happy endings.”

Officer Ron Mace, Fire Lt. Matthew LaBossiere, and Firefighters Richard Hubert and Johnthan Nemergut arrived first at the scene to find that the baby had already been delivered!

The father and Mother’s sister helped deliver the baby using the instructions given by dispatchers. Patriot Paramedics Rebecca Ward and Joe Frances and Patritot EMT Nick Arcouette took over care for the mother and transported the mother and baby to a local hospital for further evaluation.

“Dispatchers are often unsung heroes because the public really never sees the face behind the voice, but this incident shows how vital the role that dispatchers play really is,” said Chief Richard DiPersio. “I’d like to say how proud I am of Dispatcher Fournier for his calmness and professionalism while dealing with this call.”

As of Friday, the family, alongside their new baby girl, are well and resting comfortably at home.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

