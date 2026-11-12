How Mass. Task Force prepares, deploys to disasters like Brooklyn building collapse

BEVERLY, Mass. — The tragic building collapse in Brooklyn is the type of emergency first responders hope they never have to face, but it is also a reminder of just how unpredictable these emergencies can be.

The Massachusetts Task Force trains for the possibility of a similar disaster. Our Boston 25 crews got an inside look at how the team would respond.

Jay Moltenbrey says every move must be calculated.

“If you lift one piece of concrete it can drop another piece of concrete, and if you haven’t cleared that area or protected it, so our engineers work very closely with our rescue specialists to shore up the building,” said Moltenbrey.

The Salvation Army tells Boston 25 their NYC Division is coordinating with the city, but they are ready to assist if needed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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