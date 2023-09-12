How to file an insurance claim after flash flood damage

LEOMINSTER, Mass. — Parts of Massachusetts experienced devastating flash flooding Monday from severe storms.

While drivers were caught in floodwaters in areas like Leominster and North Attleboro, many homeowners may also be dealing with flooding inside their homes.

Here’s what you need to do if this happened to you:

First, make sure to document all flooding and damage inside your home.

Take pictures and videos before throwing anything out.

You should also document the make, model, and serial number of any large household appliances that may be damaged.

Then start your claims process with your insurance company to see what’s covered by your plan.

This can take time – so contact them right away.

After all the damage is documented, FEMA says you should throw away any items or furniture damaged by water especially if they could pose health risks, where mold can start spreading within 24-48 hours.

According to FEMA, “The Standard Flood Insurance Policy (SFIP) will not cover mold damage when a policyholder fails to take reasonable action within their control to prevent the growth and spread of mold.”

Finally, start making repairs.

Check electrical, water, HVAC systems, and the structure of your home for any damage.

While hiring people to make repairs, ask for estimates and save all receipts for your insurance agent.

A lot of people may not even have flood insurance in some towns away from the water, so you’ll need to check with your insurance company to see what’s covered as you start the cleanup process right away.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group