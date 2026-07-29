How to check your sump pump before heavy rain hits to help prevent basement flooding

STOUGHTON, Mass. — Heavy rain could be a bit of a headache for homeowners, especially if you’re not keeping an eye on your sump pump.

By the time you notice water accumulating in your basement, the damage could already be bigger than you think.

Experts say you shouldn’t wait for a storm to discover a problem.

“That water can build up fast and damage anything that’s down in that basement, you want to make sure that this is working properly, check it every 3 to 4 months or so,” said Roto Rooter Field Manager Kenny Dentremont.

“I would get a bucket of water pour into that pit just to make sure it kicks on and you can even pull this out by disconnecting and then you’re going to look at the bottom to make sure that there’s nothing clogged inside of it, you can use like a wire brush or spray it down,” said Dentremont.

Sump pumps rely on electricity, so a power outage during a storm could be a challenge.

You should have a battery-powered backup plan, it can keep the system running if the power goes out.

Look out for signs your sump pump might need a checkup like:

unusual noises

slow drainage

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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