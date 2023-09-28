Houses evacuated due to gas leak in Wrentham

WRENTHAM — Residents were evacuated from their homes due to a gas leak in Wrentham Thursday.

A gas main ruptured near Harrier Path off Industrial Road due to a construction accident, the Wrentham police department shared on Facebook.

Houses on Harriet Path and Eagle Brook Boulevard were evacuated as a precautionary measure. Power to the area was intentionally disrupted as crews responded.

No one was injured during the incident.

Photos sent to Boston 25 showed fire crews spraying a hose in the area.

Members of the Franklin Fire Department were also at the scene of the gas leak, the department shared on social media.

Our Engine 1 has been dispatched mutual aid to Wrentham for a gas leak on Harrier Path. — Franklin Fire (@FranklinMAfire) September 28, 2023

Residents were asked to avoid the area until further notice/

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

