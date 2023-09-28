Local

Houses evacuated due to gas leak in Wrentham

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff

Houses evacuated due to gas leak in Wrentham (Rick DeCosta)

WRENTHAM — Residents were evacuated from their homes due to a gas leak in Wrentham Thursday.

A gas main ruptured near Harrier Path off Industrial Road due to a construction accident, the Wrentham police department shared on Facebook.

Houses on Harriet Path and Eagle Brook Boulevard were evacuated as a precautionary measure. Power to the area was intentionally disrupted as crews responded.

No one was injured during the incident.

Photos sent to Boston 25 showed fire crews spraying a hose in the area.

Members of the Franklin Fire Department were also at the scene of the gas leak, the department shared on social media.

Residents were asked to avoid the area until further notice/

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

