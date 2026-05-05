House destroyed by fire in Millis

MILLIS, Mass. — A house went up in flames on Monday night in Millis.

According to the Millis Fire Department, they received the call around 5:45 p.m. reporting the fire at home on Birch Street.

On arrival, crews were met with a well involved structure being fed by high winds and several propane tanks.

The fire spread to two additional smaller structures on the property and approximately 3-4 acres of woods.

The resident was able to get out with their dog without injury, and the fire quickly went to three alarms.

The fire is under investigation at this time.

Norfolk Fire, Medway Fire, Medfield Fire, Sherborn Fire, Westwood Fire, Walpole Fire, Wrentham Fire, Franklin Fire, Bellingham Fire, Dover Fire, Holliston Fire and Charlton Rehab all responded for mutual aid.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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