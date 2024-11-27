Hosting stress, lack of sleep and eating too much: How to detox after Thanksgiving

BOSTON — Thinking about cooking that turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, getting ready for guests, or getting to your Thanksgiving destination on time?

The holidays and that big Thanksgiving meal may bring joy, but it can also bring added stress, which often leads to eating too much and losing sleep.

The result: You’re tired, sluggish and in need of a reset, or some might say, a “detox.”

People in the Bay State are looking for ways to beat the stress and the “I-ate-too-much” feeling after the holiday, according to a new analysis by Chill Tubs, a European ice bath brand.

In Massachusetts, the most Googled term online in the past month was “juice cleanse”, with a total of 22,910 searches. Juice cleanses are a type of short-term detox diet and involve consuming only juices from vegetables and fruits.

This was followed by “how to detox” with 7,440 searches, and “body detox” with 6,980 searches, indicating an interest in the physical results after a period of detox.

Wellness experts at Chill Tubs offered the following tips to help you “detox” from the stress of the holiday season:

Try spa therapies

A visit to your local gym or sauna may help. Alternating between hot and cold-water plunge can be an excellent way to jumpstart your body’s natural detoxification processes. Begin with 10-15 minutes in a sauna, followed by a 1-2 minute ice bath or shower. This practice can boost circulation, reduce inflammation, and support your immune system, helping you feel refreshed and invigorated throughout the holiday season.

Stay hydrated

Maintaining proper hydration is essential for effective detoxification. Begin each morning with a glass of warm lemon water as this simple practice helps stimulate digestion and sets an energizing tone for the day ahead.

Staying well-hydrated not only aids your body in flushing out toxins but also helps sustain energy levels, especially during festive or active periods.

Nutrition is key

While enjoying holiday treats in moderation, prioritize foods that support your body’s detoxification processes. Incorporate vegetables, particularly leafy greens, and berries into your meals to provide essential nutrients and antioxidants.

Choose lean proteins and healthy fats to support liver function and opt for whole grains over refined carbohydrates. This balanced approach allows you to enjoy seasonal favorites while nourishing your body.

Savor your Thanksgiving dinner

During the holiday season, it’s easy to overindulge. Implement mindful eating strategies to maintain balance and use smaller plates to control portion sizes. Try eating slowly and savor each bite to fully appreciate the flavors and textures of your food. Listen to your body’s hunger and fullness cues, allowing yourself to enjoy festive meals without feeling overly stuffed or guilty afterward.

Prioritize movement

It can be hard to maintain an active routine around Thanksgiving but regular exercise promotes circulation and lymphatic drainage which are crucial for any detox.

You can find exercises that adapt to your routine to fit around holiday commitments. Consider yoga or stretching and take brisk walks after meals to aid digestion. Staying active will help you manage stress and maintain energy levels throughout the season.

Detox the mind as well as the body

Detoxing encompasses more than exploring physical remedies, mindful practices are also beneficial to a well-rounded detox process. In fact, chronic stress can hinder your body’s natural detoxification processes. So, try deep breathing exercises or meditation for 10 minutes daily to calm your mind and reduce tension.

Experts say the goal is to support your body’s natural detoxification processes rather than pursuing extreme measures.

These tips can be woven into your daily routine and maintained throughout the holiday season and beyond.

Consult with a healthcare professional before making significant changes to your diet or lifestyle, especially if you have pre-existing health conditions or are taking medications.

