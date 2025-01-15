‘A horrific scene’: Teenage girl shot in the face at Easton apartment complex

EASTON — An investigation is underway after a teenage girl was shot in the face at an Easton apartment complex Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting at the Avalon apartment complex on Robert Drive around 2:30 p.m. found the girl suffering from a serious gunshot wound, Easton police told Boston 25 News.

She was rushed to Good Samaritan Hospital before being flown to a Boston-area hospital, police told Boston 25 News. Her injuries are considered life-threatening.

Police believe the suspects in the shooting drove away from the area before officers responded.

In a news conference shortly before 5:30 p.m., Easton police said officers from Mansfield and Brockton were also at separate crimes in their respective communities that are believed to be connected to the shooting.

“It was a horrific scene, yeah, for the officers involved absolutely,” Easton Police Chief Keith Boone said.

The victim, whose name hasn’t been released, lives at the Avalon apartment complex, according to police.

“Our preliminary investigation revealed there were no suspects on scene and they had already fled prior to our arrival, we don’t believe this was a random act, we believe this was targeted,” Chief Boone said.

Easton police, the Bristol County State Police Detective Unit, and the Crime Scene Services Section are investigating the shooting.

A Boston 25 News crew captured investigators surrounding an area of the apartment complex with crime scene tape.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

