Honda North Dealership successfully revive staff member not breathing

DANVERS - Danvers Fire Department responded to a distress call at Honda North Dealership to an employee who collapsed.

Wednesday, Sept. 18th, the Danvers Fire Department and Northeast Regional Ambulance received a 911 call from Honda North Dealership of an employee who had collapsed and was not breathing.

The Honda North staff immediately began to preform CPR on the staff member, luckily the dealership had its own Automatic External Defibrillator (AED) and applied it to the fallen staff member. Once applied, the AED had analyzed and delivered a shock to the staff member that successfully restored their heart to a normal and effective rhythm.

When the first responders arrived to the scene, the Honda North Staff were in the parking lot and directed the crews to the staff members location. Once there, the staff member had heart pulses back and was breathing on his own. The Danvers Fire Department was told that the staff member is doing well today.

Danvers Fire Department acknowledge and praise the staff of Honda North, saying on Facebook that, “The actions of staff at Honda North absolutely saved this man’s life.” Danvers Fire Department had also confirmed with Honda North that a similar incident had occurred over 10 years ago, with the same result.

The Fire department reminded the importance of being CPR trained and having an AED on site and in public spaces. Honda North plans on purchasing additional AED’s and training their employees proper CPR training.





