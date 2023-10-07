Homicide victim found near Vermont university campus identified as former dean

Authorities have identified the homicide victim found near a university campus in Vermont Thursday as the school’s former dean.

Police responded to the Rail Trail near South Street Thursday afternoon after receiving a call for a deceased woman.

The victim, Honoree Fleming, 77, of Castleton, was discovered shortly after.

A witness reported seeing a possible suspect, a white male around 5′10″, with dark-colored hair wearing a dark gray t-shirt and carrying a black backpack walking on the northbound trail to the Vermont State University Castleton campus.

Fleming served as the Dean of Education at Castleton University when it was still independent of the Vermont State University system.

“Honoree was a part of the Castleton family and was beloved by faculty, staff, and students,” the school said on Facebook. “Our hearts go out to the members of our community who taught with Honoree and had her as a beloved teacher during their time at Castleton. Our deepest sympathies go to her husband, Ron, family, and friends.”

Vermont State Police ask that anyone on the rail trail around this time who may have observed the suspect call the Vermont State Police.

State police also ask that businesses in the area turn over any surveillance video they have.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous and police say he should not be approached.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

