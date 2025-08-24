Hollywood hits the South Coast: New J.J. Abrams, Glen Powell movie filming in Seekonk

SEEKONK, Mass. — The stars were out in Seekonk on Sunday morning.

Police assisted with a security detail for a new J.J. Abrams movie, starring Glen Powell.

While details of the film were not immediately available, officers were on scene at the Target on Commerce Way where several scenes were being filmed.

Officers even got a picture with the A-list star.

Powell is famous for his roles in Twisters, Anyone But You, and Top Gun: Maverick.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group