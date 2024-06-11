Hobby Lobby opens new store in Massachusetts

FOXBORO, Mass. — Hobby Lobby has officially opened its newest location at Patriot Place next to Gillette Stadium in Foxboro.

The arts-and-crafts retailer’s new 55-square-foot store is located in the Patriot Place South Marketplace.

“With Hobby Lobby’s robust offerings ranging from arts-and-crafts to event supplies and everything in between, this new destination has everything our guests need to start a new hobby, host a party, pursue a passion for arts-and-crafts, and beyond,” Brian Earley, Vice President and General Manager of Patriot Place, said in a statement.

Hobby Lobby is primarily an arts-and-crafts store but also includes hobbies, picture framing, jewelry making, fabrics, floral and wedding supplies, cards and partyware, baskets, wearable art, home decor, and holiday merchandise.

“First-time shoppers will be pleasantly surprised at the store size and the exceptional service provided by our trained associates,” Kelly Black, Assistant Vice President of Advertising for Hobby Lobby, said in a statement.

Hobby Lobby joins a slew of existing retailers and restaurants at Patriot Place, including Bass Pro Shops, The Harp, Showcase Cinema De Lux, health care centers, hotels, and more.

