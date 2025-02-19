Historical Glover House at risk of demolition in Swampscott

SWAMPSCOTT, Mass. — The General Glover House, a historic landmark in Swampscott that has stood for over 250 years, is now at risk of being demolished.

Believed to have been built in the 1750s in what was then Salem, the Glover farmhouse showcases the traditional colonial architecture of the period. The back ell of the house is thought to be just as old as the main structure.

For years, the “Save the Glover” has fought to preserve the home. However, current plans for the site include the construction of 140 housing units.

“We are actively working to save the house,” said Nancy Schultz, chairperson of the Swampscott Historical Commission. “Our dream goal is to reopen the house, fully restored, by July 4, 2026, in time for the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution.”

The campaign envisions a solution where both the historic house and new housing can coexist. According to the “Save the Glover” website, there is ample space on the property to make this possible.

The initiative aims to restore the house, honoring the legacy of General John Glover, a notable American hero and military veteran, and ensuring future generations appreciate its historical significance.

While the owners are looking to sell, they hope developers will find a way to preserve the house while redeveloping the site.

“We believe that keeping the General Glover House in Vinnin Square would revitalize the area, transforming a tired shopping center into a vibrant historical destination,” Schultz added.

For more information, visit the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

