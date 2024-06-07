WEST PARIS, Maine — A historic “Pineapple” grenade possibly dating back to World War II was found after the Maine State Police Bomb Squad responded to a home in West Paris, state police said.

On Wednesday, at approximately 11:27 a.m., the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office requested the Maine State Police Bomb Squad’s assistance as they were responding to potential unexploded ordnance at a private home on High Street, state police said.

When crews responded to the scene, they found and secured the item, which was identified as a MK2 “Pineapple” grenade, investigators said.

Historic ‘Pineapple’ grenade found after bomb squad called to house in Maine (Maine State Police)

Bomb experts who used X-ray imaging saw “characteristics consistent with a grenade still containing energetic material,” state police said.

Crews secured the grenade for disposal at a later time.

A person who reported the grenade told police it most likely came from a family member who served during World War II or the Korean War, state police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

