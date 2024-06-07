Local

Historic ‘Pineapple’ grenade found after bomb squad called to house in Maine

By Maria Papadopoulos, Boston 25 News

Historic ‘Pineapple’ grenade found after bomb squad called to house in Maine (Maine State Police)

By Maria Papadopoulos, Boston 25 News

WEST PARIS, Maine — A historic “Pineapple” grenade possibly dating back to World War II was found after the Maine State Police Bomb Squad responded to a home in West Paris, state police said.

On Wednesday, at approximately 11:27 a.m., the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office requested the Maine State Police Bomb Squad’s assistance as they were responding to potential unexploded ordnance at a private home on High Street, state police said.

When crews responded to the scene, they found and secured the item, which was identified as a MK2 “Pineapple” grenade, investigators said.

Historic ‘Pineapple’ grenade found after bomb squad called to house in Maine (Maine State Police)

Bomb experts who used X-ray imaging saw “characteristics consistent with a grenade still containing energetic material,” state police said.

Crews secured the grenade for disposal at a later time.

A person who reported the grenade told police it most likely came from a family member who served during World War II or the Korean War, state police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read