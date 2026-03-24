Historic Coast Guard boathouse being relocated to Cape Cod town

CHATHAM, Mass. — A historic United States Coast Guard boathouse is being moved by barge from New Bedford to Chatham on Tuesday.

The Town of Chatham announced in a Facebook post that the boathouse was being moved through Buzzards Bay to Stage Harbor, with an expected arrival between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Residents interested in viewing the boathouse’s arrival are encouraged to do so from Harding’s Beach, Battlefield Landing, Champlain Road, and Old Mill Boatyard.

Upon arrival, the boathouse will remain secured on the barge while final preparations are made before a crane and counterbalance system hoist the structure into position on its new foundation at the site of the 90 Bridge Street redevelopment project.

During the hoisting phase, the town warned residents that the following Bridge Street would be in place:

Closed to all vehicle and pedestrian traffic on the west side of the Mitchell River Drawbridge.

Closed to through traffic on the east side of the Mitchell River Drawbridge, allowing local access only up to the work zone.

The town said it would provide additional updates as they arise.

In October 2025, the Healey-Driscoll Administration awarded the town $730,620 in grant funds through the Food Security Infrastructure Grant program for pumps, tanks, generators, pipes, and fittings to equip the arriving boathouse, which will serve as the new shellfish upweller at 90 Bridge Street.

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