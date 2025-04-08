Historic birth: Six lambs born to one ewe at Sterling farm

STERLING, Mass. — History was made at a Sterling farm after a mother ewe gave birth to sextuplets on Tuesday.

Davis Farmland wrote in a social media post that six Finn lambs were born to one proud ewe mother, Linda.

The lambs names are Coffee, Cold Brew, Latte, Espresso, Mocha, and Chai.

“The lambs — tiny, fluffy, and full of energy — are thriving under the care of their mother, and the Davis Farmland Legendary Livestock Care Team,” a spokesperson for the farm said.

Davis Farmland will be open daily for April school vacation week.

For more details, click here.

