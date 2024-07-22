‘His time was up’: Mass. voters react to Biden stepping away from reelection

While still processing the news of President Joe Biden stepping aside from the race, Massachusetts voters were split in how this would affect the election in November.

The current president posted on social media that he believes it was in his and country’s best interest to not seek reelection in November.

Boston 25 spoke with voters in Needham and Boston Sunday hours after the historic news.

“It was obvious,” said one voter in Needham. Another added, “I could see it coming.”

Like many others, one Needham voter applauded the president for stepping aside.

Hari Iyer, a Needham resident, added, “I think the fact he dropped out was really selfless,” said Allison, a Needham resident. “I know there’s a lot of pressure for him to leave. I think maybe the covid diagnosis set him over the edge.”

“I think [Republicans] are united,” said Boston resident Paul Manning. “They are very much united now and the incident that happened a week or two back it got them the momentum they needed.

Some voters in Boston believe the decision from Biden and his team came a bit too late.

A majority of voters agreed that this was a necessary move from the current president.





