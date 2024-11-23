Hingham woman arrested after allegedly striking pedestrian while driving drunk

HINGHAM, Mass. — A Hingham woman has been arrested after allegedly striking a pedestrian crossing a sidewalk while driving drunk.
The incident occurred Thursday night, November 21, around 7 pm at the intersection of Water and Mill Street for reports of pedestrian struck by an SUV.
Initial investigations found that the pedestrian was crossing a marked crosswalk at the time of being struck. The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The driver, 75-year-old Suzanne Collins of Hingham, was charged with:
- Operating Under the Influence of Alcohol (2nd Offense)
- Negligent Operation
- Failure to Yield to Pedestrian in Crosswalk
Collins was released after posting her $500 bail for her arraignment at Hingham District Court on Friday.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
