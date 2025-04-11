Video shows man detained by ICE while trying to attend DUI arraignment at Nashua court in February

NASHUA, N.H. — A man trying to attend his own arraignment never made it into the courtroom after being detained by federal immigration authorities.

Surveillance video shows Arnuel Marquez Colmenrez entering Nashua Circuit Court on February 20, 2025. He was being arraigned on one charge of driving under the influence by the Nashua Police Department.

Colmenrez is seen on camera going through security, and then entering an elevator, where two plain-clothed agents were waiting for him.

man detained by ICE while trying to attend DUI arraignment at Nashua court in February

Colmenrez fled the elevator but was quickly tackled and detained in the lobby, taking down a passerby with a cane in the process.

According to a Hudson Police Department report, one of their officers assigned to the Nashua Court helped detain the man after hearing “a loud commotion” and people “actively fighting and struggling.”

“I exited the office and observed who I believed to be two federal agents attempting to restrain a Hispanic male subject in to handcuffs who was actively resisting their attempts and no abiding by their verbal commands,” the officer’s report read. “The agents (unnamed) confirmed they were working in conjunction with ATF and ICE on orders to secure illegal immigrants who are responding to Nashua Circuit Court for arraignments or other hearings.”

The police report stated Colmenrez didn’t appear to sustain any injuries.

In a statement, an ATF spokesperson said, “As a general policy, ATF does not comment on or discuss the existence of any ongoing investigations.”

Boston 25 News has reached out to ICE for comment and for what happened to Colmenrez following his detainment.

